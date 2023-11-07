I found myself in Venice airport recently. An arrow pointed to a “Place of Prayer”, a scruffy little room hidden behind a row of shops and next to a toilet.
In one corner stood a large crucifix, at the other end of the room an arrow pointed Muslims towards Mecca.
Some might see that room as a fitting commentary on religions today: pointing in opposite directions, ignored by many.
Yet here was a shared spiritual space amidst hustle and bustle. And the shop it was hidden behind was appropriately called ForGiving.
Religious doesn’t need to mean sectarian and divisive. Faith offers many resources for healing the planet and human relationships. And, as with that little airport room, forgiving lives right next door.
Only by replacing mutual accusation with listening to each other’s stories can we hope to heal the horrific wounds caused by war. Sometime the killing has to stop and the talking has to start. People of faith need to be at the heart of that conversation.