Woking Swimming Club finished second in round two of the National Arena League at Westcroft Leisure Centre in Carshalton on November 9.
The result meant that Woking qualified, for the first time in ten years, to compete in the region final on December 14.
Woking were second all night on the back of ten first places and all-around solid effort.
A spokesperson said: “The swimmers were once again number one at showing great team support. Once again, thanks to all swimmers and team managers for their support.”
Results: Bromley 249, Woking 215, Sevenoaks 175, Leatherhead 162, Sutton & Cheam 153, Maidstone 112.