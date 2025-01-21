After Sawton Sure fell at the final flight in division two of the 2m 4f handicap hurdle, Bowen feared being kicked in the head after being trapped under the horse. Racing was delayed for half an hour when Bowen became wedged under the six-year-old after she fell and rolled on top of him. Remarkably both horse and rider eventually managed to get to their feet, before Bowen took up his next ride in the card which proved a winning one when Keep Running was victorious in the 2m chase.