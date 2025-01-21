The highly-anticipated three-day Berkshire Winter Million in partnership with Ascot Racecourse took place over the weekend, with £1.2 million in prize money available over the three days, in front of a healthy attendance on all three days.
Friday’s racing took place at Windsor with the highlight of the afternoon the Grade 2 Fitzdares Novice Chase which was won by the Harry Fry trained Gidleigh Park with Brian Carver aboard.
The seven-year-old was pushed all the way by the odds on favourite Caldwell Potter before going away to win on the run in by four lengths.
On Saturday day two of the Winter Million moved on to Ascot with all eyes on the dual between Jonbon and Energumene in the Grade 1 Clarence Chase.
On a cold afternoon in Berkshire, the sight of Jonbon putting the Irish raider to the sword warmed up the crowd with Nicky Henderson’s charge putting in a sublime performance to win easily under Nico de Boinville.
The final day of the Million was back at Lingfield on Sunday. Henderson’s winning weekend continued with another outstanding performance from one of his leading lights. Jingko Blue took the Grade 2 Hampton Novice’s chase, fully justifying the odds of 4-9 on.
The main race of the afternoon was the 2m 6f Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase which featured six runners.
Venitia Willams Djelo went off a short priced favourite but was well beaten three fences out with Protektorat totally dominating the field, pulling clear three out to cruise home by 23 lengths.
Elsewhere this past week has seen flat jockey Tom Marquand return back to the UK after a successful time in Japan.
Marquand rode a stunning six timer recently in his third spell in East Asia. No sooner had he set foot in the country he had six rides booked at Kempton, resulting in a double on the card, including scoring on Coul Angel, his first ride back before following up on Purple Rainbow.
Just to highlight how dangerous a jump jockey’s job entails, ask James Bowen. The 22-year-old had a wild hour and a half he will never forget recently at Ffos Las.
After Sawton Sure fell at the final flight in division two of the 2m 4f handicap hurdle, Bowen feared being kicked in the head after being trapped under the horse. Racing was delayed for half an hour when Bowen became wedged under the six-year-old after she fell and rolled on top of him. Remarkably both horse and rider eventually managed to get to their feet, before Bowen took up his next ride in the card which proved a winning one when Keep Running was victorious in the 2m chase.
Japan are set to have their first Cheltenham Festival runner since 1960, after All The World was a surprise name in the Unibet Champion Hurdle entries revealed last week.
Constitution Hill is one of six British trained runners in the 16 entered for the race, with Nicky Henderson keeping the option open for Sir Gino to run.
Willie Mullins also has six entered in the race including Champion State Man, plus Lossiemouth and Kargese, who both have entries in the Mares Hurdle.
Brighterdaysahead, an impressive Grade 1 winner over the Christmas period was also given entries in the Champion and Mares Hurdle under Gordon Elliott.
By Peter Moore