Apprentice jockey Jack Dace rode his 20th winner of his career and served out his seven pound claim after steering Lunario to victory in the 7f handicap at Sandown Park.
Riding for his father Luke, turning from home he produced the gelding with the perfect run to head the field before holding off the late challenge of The Hare Rail to score by a length and a quarter.
It was very much a cause for celebration with his family and friends at the Surrey track waiting to give him a special welcome in the winners’ enclosure.
Ahead of Texas performing live on the big stage after racing, the large crowd in attendance were treated to an excellent evening’s racing.
The opening race on the card featured an amateur jockey’s handicap chase, with six runners going to post.
As the race unfolded, favourite Inquisition led heading into the straight with David Dunsdon aboard Warning Sign poised to overtake. With a couple of furlongs to go, Dunsdon pushed the button with the six-year-old running on well in the closing stages to score nicely by three lengths to give Dunsdon – who also owns the horse – his second consecutive victory on the horse at the course inside 34 days, despite carrying 3lb higher for his previous victory.
The lethal combination of Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy struck once again after the champion jockey steered Entailed to victory in the 5f maiden on just the fillies second start.
Dropping down in trip, Murphy led a furlong from home and went on to win by one and a quarter lengths from Havana Smile.
Murphy failed to bag a double on the night after losing the third race on the card in the stewards’ room after the result was reversed because of interference on the second horse Loz Vegas.
The odds on shot Corinth under Murphy looked to be heading for victory but there was a gap left on the rail which Harry Davies on top of Loz Vegas tried to get through. There was clear interference with Corinth bumping into Loz Vegas at least a couple of times inside the last half furlong.
Although Corinth initially held on to win by half a length, it was no surprise when a stewards’ enquiry was announced. After a long wait, the result was changed, with the Peter Chapple-Hyam trained two-year-old awarded the race.
Godolphin made it 85 winners since the start of the year after Dangerman landed the 1m 2f Class 4 handicap under Robert Havlin for John & Thady Gosden.
The race itself developed into a battle between the two Godolphin runners with Dangerman seeing off the challenge of Desert Shadow by four lengths.
The finale on the night went to Port Erin who led all the way under 7lb claimer Tyrese Cameron to give Tony Carroll his 78th winner of the year.
By Peter Moore
