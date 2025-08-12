As the race unfolded, favourite Inquisition led heading into the straight with David Dunsdon aboard Warning Sign poised to overtake. With a couple of furlongs to go, Dunsdon pushed the button with the six-year-old running on well in the closing stages to score nicely by three lengths to give Dunsdon – who also owns the horse – his second consecutive victory on the horse at the course inside 34 days, despite carrying 3lb higher for his previous victory.