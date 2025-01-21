Day two of the Winter Million centred on Ascot with the Bet MGM Clarence House Chase the feature race of the day.
Although only four runners lined up, the race itself was billed as a match between the Nicky Henderson trained Jonbon and Energumene representing Ireland for Willie Mullins.
On his first try over Ascot's fences, Jonbon wasted little time becoming acquainted with the royal racecourse's stiff birch obstacles, and turning away from the stands for the first time the clash of two genuine titans of the two-mile chase division was on.
At the age of 11, Energumene was trying to give two years to Jonbon and from the back of the second-last it was clear he did not have the legs to match a rival who has been beaten just three times in 20 starts under rules.
Despite Jonbon making one error with his jumping – at the third last – the nine-year-old ran on convincingly to score by six and a half lengths to bring up his ninth Grade 1 success, with De Boinville winning no less than eight times on him.
It was also the third time that the Seven Barrows master has won this race. "What a performance," said winning trainer Nicky Henderson. “Happy to say Jonbon had put in a career-best effort. Nico set off with only one intention to be honest. It was a brave way to do it but it was the right way and this horse loves it. What he did from the second-last to the line was the most impressive thing."
After the race, bookmakers quickly reacted by cutting the odds for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March to as little as 11-8, with Energumene’s stable mate Gaelic Warrior looking likely to be his biggest rival, currently 7-2 in the market.
Henderson started the afternoon off with a winner in the opener and looks to have unveiled another juvenile hurdler in the shape of Lulamba who was making his British debut.
Under de Boinville, the four-year-old made his challenge in the home straight with the odds on favourite pushed out after the last flight to win by three and a half lengths.
Henderson said: “When you think we were trying to give 10lb to some very high-class horses, Nico just said he was very classy, very good. He jumps, travels, he has pace, he's just a very straightforward, very good horse."
Kielan Woods capitalised on Harry Skelton riding at Haydock to win the Grade 2 Bet MGM Mares Hurdle on Take No Chances. The market was dominated by the Willie Mullins mare Kargese on her reappearance after being off for 259 days.
After the final hurdle, three horses were in line with a chance, with the Dan Skelton trained 13-2 shot prevailing by three quarters of a length.
In D’or owned and ridden by amateur rider David Maxwell put in a spectacular leap at the last to pull clear of his four rivals to take the Class 3 three mile chase.
It was also a highly successful day for Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham who saddled the impressive Jax Junior to win by 17 lengths after earlier watching Terresita capture the Bet 365 Handicap chase with Terresita ridden by Gavin Sheehan for his 66th winner of the season.
By Peter Moore