Elsewhere in the academy, on Wednesday, March 11, the under-18s drew 1-1 away from home against Carshalton Athletic in the National League Alliance Division F, with Stefan van Wijngaarden netting his first goal since his return from the leg injury that saw him sidelined for more than 15 months. Also on March 11, the first years, playing as Westfield, won 3-1 away from home against Guildford City in the Allied Counties Youth League West Division.