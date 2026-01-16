Woking’s Elite Development Squad protected their unbeaten home record with a 5-3 victory over Maidstone United.
“The performance was really pleasing,” said academy manager Matt Winter.
“We found ourselves behind twice in the first half, but actually our play was really good.”
An early goal from the visitors saw Woking trailing within five minutes. A corner ball, initially defended, dropped on the edge of the box, with a low follow-up shot being driven into the bottom left corner.
It didn’t take long for the hosts to draw level, with Quincy Patterson driving forward in the 12th minute, finding Denis Travin on his right. Travin powered a dangerous ball through the box, which proved difficult to defend as it was turned in by Maidstone’s defence.
A 20th-minute long-range effort saw Woking fall behind once more as a shot clipped the inside of the post and was deemed to have crossed the line before it spun back out into the penalty area.
The Cards nearly got themselves back on level terms in the 29th minute when Jayden Hudson-Odoi’s effort flew narrowly over the crossbar. The Cards went close again on 35 minutes when captain Lucas Boxall took an excellent touch to create space on the edge of the area, but his effort missed the target by the finest of margins.
Woking did find their equaliser in the 40th minute. A poor ball out of defence by the visitors saw Hudson-Odoi collect in midfield, with the winger floating an effort past Maidstone’s keeper to net his first goal of the season.
The Cards then took the lead for the first time just before half-time. Quick feet saw Travin weave around Maidstone’s defence before producing a fine effort from close range.
Travin doubled his tally shortly after the restart. In the 56th minute, Joden Trickett drove into the box and did well to find Travin in the centre, who took a touch before firing home.
Woking substitutes Jack Lewis and Hayden Vally both went close moments after their introduction. Lewis broke into the box in the 77th minute and latched onto Trickett’s ball, but his effort was directed wide. Then, in the 79th minute, Vally forced a diving save from close range.
Hudson-Odoi then scored his second goal of the match in the 82nd minute when a ball over the top sent him through on goal. Still with work to do, the winger did well to drive into the box and calmly slot into the net to make it 5-2.
Shortly afterwards, an 86th-minute free kick saw the visitors net once again. The set piece, taken from the edge of the box, was nudged sideways, allowing another player to strike the rolling ball into the Woking net. Despite this, it was too late for Maidstone to recover their deficit, and the Cards continued their winning start to 2026.
“The game was an opportunity for players to step up and show the quality they have,” said Winter.
“They’ve taken that with both hands.”
Elsewhere in the academy, Woking’s under-18s drew 3-3 away from home against Bromley in the National League Alliance on Wednesday, January 14. A ten-minute second-half hat-trick from substitute Jojo Ampah saw Woking come from two goals down to lead, with a late equaliser from Bromley ensuring the points were shared.
By Holly Porter
