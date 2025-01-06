Woking have announced the signing of Aiden O’Brien.
The 31-year-old attacker joins until the end of the season following his departure from League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.
A Millwall academy product, O’Brien made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals and helping his side to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2017.
In September 2017 he was called up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad, eventually making his debut in a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw in September 2018, where he scored in a 1-1 draw.
Since departing Millwall, O’Brien has had spells at Sunderland, Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town, where he was loaned to Gillingham and Sutton United, before joining Shelbourne in August 2024.
He made ten appearances, scoring two goals as the Shels won the League of Ireland, before returning to England after departing on New Year’s Eve.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We felt adding attacking depth was important, and Aiden can play in multiple roles in our system, and will add composure and experience in the final third.
“Assistant manager Simon Bassey worked with Aiden at Portsmouth, and he played with Harry Beautyman at Sutton United – that familiarity is something we hope to be a positive in terms of Aiden settling in quickly.”
Woking have also announced that Adam Chicksen’s loan spell has been extended until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The Notts County full-back, who has started every league game for the Cards since signing in early October, has registered two assists.
“We are happy to cement Adam's loan until the end of the season, he’s played almost every minute since his arrival – so it makes a lot of sense for us,” said Brown.
“He brings great experience, reliability and his assist for the third goal against Maidenhead illustrated how he could prosper in the playing philosophy.”
By William Bewsey