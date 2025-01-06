Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen has won the Cards Trust Player of the Month award for December.
The Finn saved penalties against Fulham under-21s and Havant & Waterlooville, as well as making important saves in league fixtures against Altrincham and Aldershot Town.
Woking have confirmed the departures of midfielder Alan Judge and striker Deon Moore following the expiry of their contracts on New Year’s Eve.
Judge rejoined the club in November and made five league appearances in his second spell, with Moore making ten appearances after joining in August.
Director of football Jody Brown said: “We thank them both for their efforts in a Woking shirt, and wish them well for the future.”