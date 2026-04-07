Woking drew 0-0 at Braintree Town in the National League on Easter Monday.
The Cards created a good chance in the 13th minute, but Olly Sanderson’s effort went over the bar.
Joe Gbode fired a shot at goal on 50 minutes which forced a fine save from Braintree keeper Mason Terry.
Jake Forster-Caskey’s free kick was superbly saved by Terry in the 61st minute.
Dale Gorman whips in a cross (Photo: Phil Fiddes) (Phil Fiddes)
Terry pulled off an excellent double save on 74 minutes to deny Chin Okoli and Matt Ward as the Cards had to settle for a point in new boss Jermain Defoe’s second game in charge.
The result confirmed Braintree’s relegation from the National League.
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