WOKING-BASED England international footballer Will Ramsay is looking to establish himself in the side as the World Cup looms into view.
Ramsay, 21, plays for the England cerebral palsy team, the Para Lions.
The striker made his major-tournament debut for his country at the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football European Championships, which were held in Sardinia in June.
With Ramsay playing a key role, England reached the final – their first at the Euros – where they were beaten 3-0 by Ukraine.
Now the Para Lions are building for a tilt at the World Cup in Madrid, Spain, next July.
The World Cup takes place every two years – and in 2024 it will feature the planet’s top 16 international teams.
In 2022, the Para Lions finished sixth, with Ukraine emerging as world champions.
And Ramsay – who scored a well-taken goal late in England’s 3-1 success against the Republic of Ireland in the Euro semi-finals – is hoping to take on more of a leadership role in Spain.
He said: “We recently had a two-day induction camp at St George’s Park in Staffordshire for the new season.
“I’ve been in the squad since before lockdown.
“The European Championships was my first tournament.
“But it’s still a good feeling to be called back into the camp.
“Now it’s about involving myself as more of a senior player within the squad, rather than being a younger player.
“It’s not as much a fitness or technical thing.
“It’s more the communication side of things and being more of a senior player on the pitch with my leadership, and taking charge more and dictating play. I’m getting better at it.
“As a younger player, you have to work out when to say the right thing and when to keep quiet. But now I feel like over the next year I’ve got more of a say.”
Alongside representing England, Ramsay trains with Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division club Westfield.
And he is hoping to progress further up the pyramid than his current level at step four to aid his international ambitions.
Ramsay is one of 50 young athletes being supported by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, as part of their long-standing partnership with SportsAid.
Ramsay – who is described by his Para Lions team-mate Aaron Lucas as “a big guy, huge, massive for his age” – said: “I’m training twice a week with Westfield, so it’s good consistency.
“And it’s good for me to develop my football.
“I’m happy with the level at the moment, but I still want to find myself a step-two or step-three team at a harder level where I might not be getting 90 minutes a game but I’m being challenged quite a lot.”
