Woking have announced a new partnership with Nuffield Health, who will become the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025-26 season.
The collaboration will see the Nuffield Health logo displayed on the front of all first-team home and away kits, as well as replica shirts worn by youth players in the Woking academy and supporters throughout the campaign.
Woking managing director Robin Byrne said: “We are delighted to welcome Nuffield Health to the Woking FC family.
“This partnership reflects our shared values of ambition, community, and growth.
“Having their name on the front of our shirts is a symbol of the strength of this relationship, and we’re excited for what the future holds together.”
The new home and away kits, produced in collaboration with Erreà Sport and LS4 Teamwear, have been designed with style and identity in mind.
Supporters will be able to pre-order the new kits with Nuffield Health’s branding online from Thursday, July 31.
Nuffield Health, the UK’s largest healthcare charity, operates more than 30 hospitals and 100 fitness and wellbeing centres nationwide.
With a strong presence in Surrey through its Woking and Guildford hospitals, Nuffield Health is committed to building a healthier nation by making high-quality care accessible and supporting the communities it serves.
Nuffield Hospital Woking hospital director Deb Boyd said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Woking FC for the upcoming season.
“As a healthcare charity deeply embedded in the local community, we are passionate about promoting health and wellbeing on and off the pitch.”
Nuffield Hospital Woking director of operations Paul Stevenson said: “This collaboration provides a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans, back community initiatives, and promote healthier lifestyles across the region.”
The partnership goes beyond branding, with plans for community initiatives, fan engagement activities, and business collaboration opportunities throughout the season.
