A crushing victory over Durham ensured Surrey sealed the Vitality County Championship, becoming the first team to bag a hat-trick of titles for more than half a century.
Their ten-wicket triumph at the Kia Oval was followed by defeat for Somerset – who started the penultimate round just eight points behind – being beaten by Lancashire at Old Trafford, ending their hopes of catching up.
It is the 23rd time Surrey have claimed the title, sharing one of them, and the ideal way for director of cricket Alec Stewart to bow out.
Taking charge in 2013, when they were relegated to Division Two for the third time in eight years, he rebuilt the club’s fortunes.
The breakthrough came when they reached the summit in 2018, following it with this hat-trick. Yorkshire were the last team to achieve it, between 1966-68.
“This is probably the hardest one we’ve had to win,” said Stewart.
“The number of players we have provided to England, which we are very proud about, has made it very challenging at times.”
Head coach Gareth Batty dubbed Stewart “irreplaceable” – he is likely to stay at The Oval in a reduced role – and underlined how the challenge to stay ahead of the pack would see his squad “working incredibly hard” to do it all over again next year.
Defeat at Taunton a week earlier, when Somerset won with just four minutes to spare, had reduced the lead at the top from 24 points but back on home turf – where they have won six out of seven matches this season – Surrey dominated Durham.
The visitors were bowled out for 262 on the opening day, Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 78 the best as Dan Worrall (four for 39) led the attack. Tom Curran and Tom Lawes claimed two apiece.
Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley put on 87 to launch the reply, Burns’ 55 seeing him pass 1,000 Championship runs for the season.
Despite facing a makeshift attack, Surrey would have been in trouble but for an outstanding 134 from Ryan Patel.
The home side’s lead of 153 owed much to an eighth-wicket alliance worth 92 between Patel and Lawes, whose career-best 58 burnished his all-round credentials.
Durham were in trouble right from the start as they attempted to turn around the match, slumping to two for three against Worrall (four for 34) and Jordan Clark.
Loan signing Emilio Gay (48) and Ackermann (40 not out) were the main obstacles before Sam Curran (four for 23) finished them off for 177, the presence of both Curran brothers for the first time in a Championship match since 2018 giving their side extra vitality.
Burns and Sibley knocked off the 25 needed to complete a ten-wicket victory and although Surrey could not celebrate until the next morning, when Somerset had been beaten, it was worth the wait.
This is the third time Surrey have won the Championship three years running.
Surrey complete the season by taking on Essex at Chelmsford from Thursday (September 26), where they will receive the trophy.
By Richard Spiller