Surrey have signed New Zealand international Mitchell Santner for their Vitality Blast campaign.
Losing two years running in the semi-finals – both times to Somerset – has sharpened their appetite for T20 success, having won the competition in its inaugural year of 2003 but not since.
Santner, who took over as New Zealand’s T20 captain late last year, will give Surrey a frontline left-arm spinner and cool-headed batter who has made 109 international appearances in the format as well as having plenty of experience in competitions around the world.
The 33 year-old will be available for the first eight group matches before international commitments intervene, Surrey starting their South Group programme against Somerset at Taunton on Friday, May 30, and the New Zealand international is available to return should they reach finals day in September.
Santner adds to the Kiwi flavour in Surrey’s squad as they have already signed pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith.
“Mitch will bring quality and experience to the Surrey side,” said Alec Stewart, the club’s high performance cricket advisor.
“He’s a proven international who plays T20 all over the world and has built an excellent skillset.”
Santner added: “I’ve heard quality things about the environment and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing at the Kia Oval previously.
“I’ve been fortunate to play against many of the squad, so it will be great to share the same dressing room.”
His previous experience of domestic cricket in this country includes spells at Worcestershire and Derbyshire.
A contingent of Surrey’s squad – with many playing around the world – headed to Dubai recently for some warm weather training, which will be stepped up on their return when they begin to use the marquee on one side of the square at The Oval.
By Richard Spiller