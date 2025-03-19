His task is to end a wait of 22 years since his county claimed the T20 crown in its inaugural season.
“I am deeply honoured and proud to be to have been appointed Surrey’s T20 captain,” said Curran, who is currently preparing for the Indian Premier League campaign. That will take him away from domestic cricket for the opening two months of the new season, returning in time for the opening game of the T20 programme on May 30 – a trip to face Somerset at Taunton.
The 26-year-old all-rounder, who made his county first team debut in 2015, added: “It is a privilege to lead such a great group of players and to continue to represent this iconic club.”
Mindful that Surrey’s excellence in the first-class game has seen them claim a hat-trick of four-day titles over the past three seasons, he went on: “I am very determined to deliver trophies and try to replicate what has been achieved in the County Championship.”
Curran has played 24 Tests, 35 one day internationals and 58 T20s for England – winning the player of the tournament award at the World T20 in 2022 – but is currently out of favour in all three formats. Success in the IPL and Blast would underline his claims for an England recall.
He has scored more than 4,000 T20 runs overall, hammering his maiden century against Hampshire at the Kia Oval last season, while claiming in excess of 250 wickets.
Alec Stewart, Surrey’s high performance cricket advisor, said: “This is the right time for Sam to take over given where he’s at with his career.
“It’s a great opportunity for him to put his mark on the team and help take us one step further.
“Sam has shown his leadership qualities already at Surrey and in the IPL and he will bring a huge amount to the role.”
Jordan will continue to be highly important to the T20 set-up. He too has lost his England place in recent months and struggled for form in last year’s Blast after missing early matches on international duty. But he has returned to form in franchise tournaments during the winter.
Stewart added: “I’d like to thank Chris for his three years as T20 captain.
“He led his team to consecutive appearances at finals day and will remain a key part of the side on and off the field.
“Chris is greatly respected by everyone at the club.”
Surrey’s season opens on Friday, April 4, when they take on Essex in Rothesay County Championship Division One at Chelmsford, bidding to become the first team for 70 years to win four titles in a row.
Surrey have added to their squad by signing Seb Stuart-Reckling on a rookie contract.
The left-arm seamer first played for Surrey at under-14 level and impressed for the second team last season, making his List A debut against Sussex at Hove, when he took one for 53.
Stuart-Reckling is studying accounting and finance at Oxford Brookes University.
