Get ready to throw down your Poké Ball (or credit card) for a legendary live event; Ewbank’s is hosting a live trading card auction featuring a treasure trove of Pokémon cards and more.
Mark your calendars for May 16 at 12pm sharp. The battleground? Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send, but trainers from all corners of the globe can join in. This auction will be broadcast live online, letting you witness the bidding frenzy in real time.
Whether you're a seasoned collector seeking that elusive Charizard or a newbie trainer building your dream deck, this auction has something for everyone. Head over to ewbanks.co.uk and register to bid – it's your chance to catch ‘em all, or at least the rarest cards. So, dust off your Pokédex, polish your bidding strategies, and prepare to enter the ultimate trading card tournament – Ewbank’s live auction extravaganza.
Highlights of this auction include: A sealed 2001 Japanese Neo Destiny booster box, containing 30 packs from the enigmatic Darkness, and to Light expansion. This collector's dream brims with the potential to unearth shining Pokémon, elusive Light Pokémon, and the secrets of the Neo era. This lot carries a pre-sale guide price of £11,000 to £13,000.
A sealed booster box from the mythical “Town on No Map” set (known as Aquapolis internationally) – the 2002 Japanese first edition, E-series. This pristine box holds 40 booster packs, each brimming with the potential to contain holographic treasures like Umbreon, Espeon, or the elusive Houndoom. It has an estimate of £10,000 to £12,000.
A pristine, sealed booster box from the legendary Fossil expansion. Released in 1999, this treasure chest from the golden age of Pokémon TCG holds the key to unlocking coveted cards from the beloved Generation I. Imagine the thrill of cracking open these packs and discovering a holographic Charizard, a powerful Blastoise, or perhaps even encountering the enigmatic Aerodactyl. This sealed Fossil booster box is more than just a box of cards; it's a portal to a bygone era, a chance to relive the magic of the early days of Pokémon, and a potential goldmine for serious collectors. It is expected to sell for £8,000 to £10,000.
A complete set of four booster packs, all professionally graded by PSA. Three of these beauties have a coveted PSA 10 grade, signifying flawless condition. The fourth pack, graded PSA 9, remains absolutely stellar. Estimated to sell for £4,000 to £5,000.
Viewing is welcomed at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send from Monday May 13 until the day of the sale.
If you have any trading cards that you are interested in selling, then contact Ewbank’s for a free valuation. Consignments for future auctions are being accepted now please contact Chris Fresson via the methods listed below.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday with no need for appointments. For Jewellery, make an appointment with a gemmologist.