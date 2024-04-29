A pristine, sealed booster box from the legendary Fossil expansion. Released in 1999, this treasure chest from the golden age of Pokémon TCG holds the key to unlocking coveted cards from the beloved Generation I. Imagine the thrill of cracking open these packs and discovering a holographic Charizard, a powerful Blastoise, or perhaps even encountering the enigmatic Aerodactyl. This sealed Fossil booster box is more than just a box of cards; it's a portal to a bygone era, a chance to relive the magic of the early days of Pokémon, and a potential goldmine for serious collectors. It is expected to sell for £8,000 to £10,000.