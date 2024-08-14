The 1948 London Olympics were the first to take place since the Berlin Games of 1936, the Second World War having intervened. The Olympic Torch relay, first conducted in Berlin, was revived as a ‘Relay of Peace’ for London, with former British athlete David Cecil, 6th Marquess of Exeter – played by Nigel Havers in the film Chariots of Fire – and the rest of the organising committee for the 1948 Games, agreeing to the move.