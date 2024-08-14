An original 1948 London Olympic Games Relay Torch comes to auction at Ewbank’s on August 29, consigned by the family of the torch bearer, E.J.T. Aplin.
Pictured here held by Ewbank’s Head of Sporting Memorabilia Auctions Tom Duggan, the torch was designed by Ralph Lavers. It is formed as a cast alloy crown pierced with Olympic rings and embossed XlVth Olympiad 1948 Olympia to London with thanks to the Bearer. The 50cm long torch retains the original removable burner cover and spring and is presented on a wooden presentation display stand.
The 1948 London Olympics were the first to take place since the Berlin Games of 1936, the Second World War having intervened. The Olympic Torch relay, first conducted in Berlin, was revived as a ‘Relay of Peace’ for London, with former British athlete David Cecil, 6th Marquess of Exeter – played by Nigel Havers in the film Chariots of Fire – and the rest of the organising committee for the 1948 Games, agreeing to the move.
A series of torches were used along a route of nearly 2,000 miles, from Greece via Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium and France before crossing to Dover and making its way to Wembley. During the Games, a second torch was lit and taken from Wembley to Torquay, where it ignited another Olympic flame.
Aplin was a policeman and amateur runner who carried the torch on the Yeovil stretch of the run to Torquay. The estimate is £2,000-4,000.
Other highlights in the sale include a couple of iconic London Underground station signs.
Although combined at Charing Cross when the Jubilee Line opened in 1979. The Northern and Bakerloo Lines previously stopped at separate stations next door to each other: Charing Cross and Trafalgar Square.
The latter had been running for nearly 75 years by the time it closed, and its two platforms had sported a unique brown, green and cream tile pattern, which gave it its identity.
Trafalgar Square was used as a bomb shelter during the Second World War and took a direct hit during the Blitz on November 12, 1940, when seven people were killed.
Today, Trafalgar Square lives on as the Bakerloo Line at Charing Cross. But also in the large Trafalgar Square enamel target / bullseye tube station sign to be offered in this sale.
Measuring 117 cm x 162.5cm, and rather pockmarked, it is nevertheless one of the most iconic of London Underground signs for collectors and interior designers. From the Estate of Tim Beddows, founder and former managing director of Network Distributing, it is expected to fetch £1,000-2,000.
Also from the Beddows collection comes the enamel target / bullseye tube station sign for . South Kensington. Smaller at 56 x 71.5cm, it is estimated at £500-1,000.