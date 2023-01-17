The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in Surrey and Hampshire, effective from 6pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.
Forecasters are warning people to expect difficult driving conditions overnight into Wednesday morning.
It comes after several roads were closed because of black ice on Monday evening.
Numerous crashes were reported across the area, with the B3006 between Greatham and Selborne, and the A272 from Petersfield to Langrish among the local roads closed.
A woman had to be helped from her car after hitting ice and crashing on the Bordon relief road. Several collisions were also reported on Folly Hill and Odiham Road in Farnham because of black ice.
According to the Met Office, tonight's warning is in place because of the recent wet weather, combined with sub-zero temperatures overnight, which will lead to icy stretches on untreated surfaces such as roads, pavements, and cycle paths.
As a result, there is a risk of slips and falls, and drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads.
The warning also advises the public to take precautions to avoid injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces. They should also be prepared for some travel disruption and allow extra time for journeys.
Those who live in, or are traveling to, the affected areas are urged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and warnings, and to take necessary precautions to stay safe.
Additionally, the public can contact the Met Office for full warning details and a map view at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ or by calling 101.