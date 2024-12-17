Silverbirch House Care Home in Worplesden recently opened its doors to the local community, friends and families for its annual Christmas fayre.
The fayre featured a variety of talented stallholders offering an array of handmade goods, including create-your-own wreaths, Christmas ornaments, tree decorations, knitted festive gift bags and beautifully painted canvases.
Visitors found unique seasonal treasures to take home. Age UK Surrey brought along a selection of Christmas cards, with all proceeds going directly to support Age UK Surrey's vital work.
The Silverbirch kitchen added to the festive atmosphere by serving delicious treats and warming mulled wine, making the day even more special.
To top it all off, the event concluded with a lively raffle draw and a stunning performance by local singer Becky, a beloved friend of Silverbirch. Her wonderful energy got everyone singing and dancing along to their favourite festive tunes.
Silverbirch House would like to thank everyone who joined them for the event, including its dedicated team, stallholders, Kerry from Age UK Surrey, and the local community for helping to make the fayre a tremendous success.
Louise White, general manager at the home, said: “At Silverbirch House we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off.
“It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”
Silverbirch House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Barchester Healthcare supports more than 13,000 residents across 262 homes and hospitals.
Silverbirch House provides residential care and dementia care for 65 residents from respite care to long-term stays.