An international wildlife charity wants all schools to have an educational nature experience.
WWF is calling on schools to incorporate nature experiences in their environment after the Schools for Nature Report outlined the benefits of regular time in nature.
According to the report, students’ mental well-being and attainment will benefit from more time in nature. Experts have said getting out in nature improves resilience, self-esteem and self-efficacy.
Jacqui Sellers from Weydon School, said: “We are doing all we can to integrate the natural world into our school environment, teaching the next generation the importance of protecting it but also reaping the benefits to student wellbeing.
“We are all aware of the mental health challenges of young people and evidence shows that people with a strong connection with nature are typically happier in life. We aim to give students this knowledge and embed habits that stand them in good stead for the future.”