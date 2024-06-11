Officers were called at 11am on Sunday, December 10 last year after a vehicle collided with a railing separating a live lane of traffic from a pedestrian island on Guildford Road in Bisley. The driver was discovered to be intoxicated and arrested for driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through alcohol.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries and refused to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, and was subsequently charged for failing to provide. She was also found to be driving on a provisional license without a supervisor and without valid insurance.
Appearing at Guildford Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 23, she was ordered to pay a fine of £490 and partake in a rehabilitation community order alongside the disqualification.