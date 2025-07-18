Not being the most practical person when it comes to fixing things, I was anxious that it might be something simple and that an engineer would come, press a button, and it would be working again. Then came the dilemma: do I repair it, or get a new machine? I was weighing up the cost of a repair versus a new model, with the internet pointing out that a new machine could be more economical and environmentally friendly. A real Catch-22 that many of us find ourselves in.