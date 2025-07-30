A Woking schoolgirl has had her artwork chosen for display at the Royal Academy, putting her creative talent on show in one of the UK’s most prestigious galleries.
Haniya, a Year 6 pupil at Kingfield Primary School, has had her painting Blue Bridge Falling accepted into the Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show. Inspired by Claude Monet’s iconic London smog scenes, Haniya’s piece captures atmosphere and emotion well beyond her years.
The painting was selected by a panel of professional artists from thousands of entries across the UK. The Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show, now in its seventh year, is open to young people aged four to 18 and aims to celebrate creativity, encourage expression, and provide a national platform for young artists.
Hannah submitted a selection of Kingfield artworks to the Royal Academy, and Haniya’s stood out to the judges for its originality, creative technique, and maturity of vision.
“The Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show is a fantastic opportunity for children of all ages and backgrounds to have their work displayed in a world-famous gallery,” said Hannah. “I’m thrilled for Haniya that her picture has been chosen – it’s testament to the imagination and creativity she has shown throughout Key Stage 2. But I’m also thrilled for the visitors to the Show. I hope Haniya’s picture speaks to them as much as it has to me and the selection committee.”
David Jackson, headteacher at Kingfield Primary School, said the entire school is proud of Haniya’s achievement.
“We’re very grateful to Hannah for broadening our pupils’ experience of art. The Royal Academy is a very prestigious gallery and Hannah has given our children the exceptional opportunity to have their work displayed there. We’re very proud of Haniya for taking a risk and being brave about having her picture submitted, because there was no guarantee it would be chosen. But her bravery paid off and she’s sent the message to the whole school that it’s amazing what you can do when you try.
“It’s easy to measure success by the number of marks gained in a test or the number of goals scored. Success in art is harder to measure but having a picture chosen by a London art gallery comes close!”
Haniya visited the exhibition with her family earlier this summer and described the experience as “unforgettable”.
“I walked into the gallery and – let me tell you – it’s crazy how they can fit 1,000 pieces of stunning artwork in one room!” she said. “It was an amazing experience and it’s encouraged me to keep doing art as a hobby. Credit goes to Hannah Maya-Mills from the Paintbox Project – she’s been one of the people who made me love art and changed the part it plays in my life.”
The Young Artists’ Summer Show runs until 10 August and is free to visit.
