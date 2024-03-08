Office space in Woking is in high demand and more is needed, Dave Peet, President of Woking Chamber of Commerce, has said.
Speaking at The Big Biz networking event at Guildford Holiday Inn, Dave said that property agents are reporting a shortage of quality office space.
He said private investors are seeking to develop new office blocks in the town to cater for demand and there are applications for commercial redevelopment with the council.
Referring to negative comments about Woking not needing more redevelopment, Dave said: “This is not true, and if we don’t continue to build, potential tenants will go elsewhere. With new offices being occupied we get more workers in the town and this means more potential customers for all businesses. Do you want more business?
“If you do, don’t just sit back and expect it to come to you. Get involved in the Chamber in 2024.”
Big Biz included 20 networking groups, with some 150 local companies present, to meet and promote their businesses.