WOKING is open for business despite its present difficulties.
That was the clear message from borough council chief executive Julie Fisher and council leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker as they outlined their vision for the future at the 21st anniversary of the Woking Means Business exhibition.
They were addressing the pre-show breakfast forum, chaired by Woking Chamber of Commerce president Dave Peet, before 65 exhibitors displayed a range of products and services to hundreds of local business owners and managers attending the event in the leisure centre.
Mr Peet said: “Although there are difficult times ahead for the council, residents and businesses, it is not all doom and gloom.
“There are businesses moving into the town, investors looking at developing sites in the town and a willingness of businesses to work together and grow.
“With a spirit of collaboration, the business community in the borough can grow and prosper. We need to work together and do business with each other.”
Cllr Barker, having referenced the “rich business offer in Woking”, noted a series of positive developments around Victoria Place: The Marches residential apartments are 93 per cent let; the Hilton hotel is to open in 2024; and that most retail is let, with Marks & Spencer trading well and retailer Sostrene Grene about to open (tomorrow, Friday, October 20) as its neighbour.
Beverley Kuchar, interim strategic director for place, drew attention to pre-planning discussion with developers around Crown Square (366 build-to-rent apartments), High Street (329 co-living apartments) and Christchurch Way (grade A office space).
Show organiser Paul Webster said: “This was the busiest Woking Means Business expo since 2019 and indicated that the SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] in and around Woking were becoming more positive and prepared to get out and promote, expecting to grow their businesses over the next few years.”