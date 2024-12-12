Woking College proudly presented their annual musical production Sister Act to sell out audiences across four performances.
With a rotating cast of 50 talented students and a live band, audiences were treated to a divine night of laughter, music and joy in thefeel-good production based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg.
The story follows the plight of Doloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who goes into hiding in a convent after witnessing a crime. With her vibrant personality and powerful voice, Doloris turns the quiet convent upside down, transforming the choir of nuns into a musical sensation.
Directed by Claire Nevers, head of performing arts, with choreography by Millie Collyer and musical arrangement by Jack Davies. The heartwarming musical comedy left audiences singing and smiling all the way home.
Student Lynette Nyathi, who played Deloris, commented: “This production has been pure joy to perform in, with such a talented cast and musicians it has really expanded my musical theatre aspirations and is amazing that it all came together so gloriously after only 12 rehearsals.”