A Woking care home is celebrating two of its team members being announced as finalists for a prestigious regional award.
Vicky Newington, senior team leader at Care UK’s Greenview Hall, on Streets Heath, has been announced as a finalist for Care Worker of the Year at this year's Surrey Care Awards, and Ajay Gautam, head chef at Greenview Hall, is a finalist for Team of the Year – Small/Medium Provider thanks to his team’s dedication in the kitchen and to residents.
The Surrey Care Awards recognise and celebrate the work of those who provide high-quality care in Surrey’s health and social care sector.
Vicky earned the recognition for her exceptional leadership and commitment to colleagues and residents.
She is closely involved with the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which enables residents to revisit old hobbies or try something new. Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive, or watching a football match, no wish is too big or small.
A recent wish involved a resident who was a former chef and dreamt of visiting the royal kitchens at Hampton Court Palace – Vicky not only arranged the trip but also drove the minibus.
Vicky said: “I am thrilled to have been recognised for my work and hope to continue to build strong relationships with colleagues, residents and their relatives so that we can ensure everyone at Greenview Hall continues to thrive.”
Ajay, who manages the dining team at Greenview Hall, was nominated for Team of the Year for his efforts in creating a welcoming and enjoyable dining experience for residents.
As part of Greenview Hall’s sustainability project, he established a herb garden in the home using recycling boxes, trays and food containers to reduce food wastage.
Ajay said: “I am thrilled to be announced as a finalist, it reflects the hard work of the whole dining team at the home."