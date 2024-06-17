A reader has noticed that “the new pedestrian crossing lights – adjacent to what will eventually be the entrance, once it opens, to the Hilton Hotel to allow crossing of Victoria Way to Church Street West and continuation on to Goldsworth Road – is sporting a countdown timer to show just how much time hapless pedestrians have to cross before they are likely to be run down by impatient drivers, in the same way as can be found on the busy streets of London, Manhattan, and other large cities around the world.