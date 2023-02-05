AN eclectic mix of pre-war cars competed around the historic site at Brooklands Museum, for the annual driving tests competition held by the Vintage Sports-Car Club.
More than 60 vintage machines tackled a dozen different tests around complicated courses laid out across Brooklands, including sections at Test Hill and Members Banking. Drivers were competing against the clock while trying to avoid penalty-attracting mistakes.
“As with all VSCC events, the competition boasted an eclectic mix of pre-war cars,” said a spokesman for the museum.
“Competition was rife throughout the field with many drivers returning looking to hold on to previous titles while new competitors were eager to make a name for themselves.”
Action on the track was appreciated by the many spectators.
“We were there for the VSCC Trials,” said Gavin Bartlett. “A great day was had amongst some lovely people and cars.”
* THERE'S the chance to step back in time to the early days of aviation when Brooklands pioneered aircraft and pilot training, with the museum's Search for Speed event happening this February half term.
From 11-19 February, visitors can meet actors playing aviation legends such as Hilda Hewlett, Tommy Sopwith, Sydney Camm plus ATA Pilots and aircraft factory workers.
There will be free Build a Paper Aircraft family workshops, recommended for over 5s, and problem-solving with the Brooklands Pioneers' museum trail – solve the clues, de-code the cryptic messages and seek the hidden artefacts across the museum to complete the new trail, recommended for ages 8 – 14 years.