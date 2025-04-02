Locals in a village made famous by hit film The Holiday have blasted a council decision to install massive new flowerbeds - saying they look like bins.
Residents say the street planters are "not exactly in keeping with" the chocolate box look of Shere, Surrey.
Surrey County Council (SCC) introduced the wooden boxes as part of a push to make the centre of the village pedestrianised.
Some locals say the plan could have been executed better - but are hoping the job may only be half done. Others have backed the move - calling it a "great idea".
Shere, located around six miles to the east of Guildford, provided the backdrop for the 2006 Christmas flick The Holiday.
The romcom starred Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, and has become a cult classic.
Discussing the scheme, local Andrew Bullman, 46, said: "They're not exactly in keeping with such a quaint old town. They look like unsightly bins.
"I also don't really understand the need for them. I mean, this isn't exactly an area with major traffic congestion. It's already a pretty pedestrianised area.
"I imagine the money could have been used better elsewhere."
Former local architect Martin Johnson, 78, also felt the planters' aesthetic needed some improving.
He said: "They're pretty ugly at the moment but I assume they're half-finished. They're not a great colour - it would be better if they matched the trees or fencing - and they're too high.
"For planters to look good, they need to be lower. Then, they'll look better once they have flowers or trees in them."
His friend Katherine Davies-Samway, 79, who was visiting from the US, agreed.
She said: "They definitely need to be a different colour. They don't suit the surroundings at the moment."
Anna Velody and Sam Mulligan, both 24, often enjoy a day out in Shere - and couldn't help laughing when they spotted the recent additions.
Anna said: "They could have been a better colour - they're not very subtle at the moment. But I'd be surprised if people were really bothered by them."
Sam added: "They're not exactly matching but they're better than bollards, I'm sure the tea shop is happy."
On its website, SCC said the planters were recently introduced as part of a scheme to "create a pedestrianised area and introduce a seating area for residents to use" in The Square.
Dean Hart, 44, manager at Hilly's Tea Shop, said he was excited by the new pedestrian area - and was confident it would be good for the community.
He explained that during Covid, the family-run business was allowed a pedestrianised area - but it came to an end once lockdown was over.
He, his wife, and his mother-in-law decided to apply for an area again, and three years on, the council granted the request.
However, he's been receiving the brunt of the backlash - which has forced him to take the business off of social media.
Dean said: "The vision was about creating a space where people can relax in the village.
"It's a place where parents can bring their kids without worrying about cars and roads - and where members of the community can come together.
"It was all always about the community. And already - people are using it.
"Loads of people have been using these benches since they were put in.
"But of course there are a lot of people who are unhappy. It's an old school village and people often don't like change.
"And unfortunately, we're getting the brunt of it. There's been a lot of abuse and we've taken our business off social media.
"I get the arguments - they've been placed a bit haphazardly. But they're not finished and I think they're considering making the planters smaller.
"At the end of the day, though, this will be good for the community."
Local mum Izzi Lee-Pearse, 34, agreed.
She said: "People have been negative but this is a great idea.
"I grew up in Spain so I know how important the use of outdoor space is for communities - and this is a great example of that.
"I visit Hilly's Tea Shop a lot so it's a nice space to sit - and there are also benches and bike racks for people. It gets really busy around here at the weekend so the more space the better.
"I think people are just reacting too quickly as they're not done yet. Wait until they're all planted up.
"As for the size, they need to be big so it's obvious it's a sectioned off area."
Paul Colonna, 67, echoed Izzi's thoughts. He said: "The planters have to be big as they have to protect people from cars. Otherwise drivers might just ram into them.
"A lot of other locals might not like them but I do. I think it's good to have an area - especially for children.
"I also think we should all be supporting Hilly's Tea Shop. It's a wonderful family-run business that is welcoming to everyone. So this is a great way to add to that community spirit."
A Surrey county councillor told the BBC the planters were "an experiment" and something "more appropriate" would eventually replace them.
SCC was approached for further comment.