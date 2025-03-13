RHS Garden Wisley is preparing to hop right into Easter with an egg-citing array of hands-on activities.
As well as cracking the egg-nigma code in the return of the giant Easter Egg hunt, families can enjoy more egg-sillerating action with Operation ‘I Spy’.
Families can join RHS experts to learn about the secret power of plants and their hidden underground networks. Guests can also get stuck with ‘Muddy Hands Green Fingers’ workshops to create a plant clone to take away and enjoy live story times and plenty of spring blooms for the perfect day out.
Children's tickets cost £5 and adult entry starts from £18.10. Members and under-five go free. A £2.50 charge applies for a code-breaker pack and chocolate treat.