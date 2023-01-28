IF you’re looking for a different experience with which to treat your Valentine this year, Painshill Park is offering the chance of a special afternoon tea in its award-winning Crystal Grotto.
You can indulge in scones, cake and fizz while taking in the romance of the location.
Created in the 18th century as a living work of art, Painshill is 160 acres of landscape garden in Cobham, featuring a lake, a vineyard, woodlands and beautiful temples.
The Grotto, sitting on an island in the lake, is a man-made cave full of sparkling crystals, and recently featured in the popular television show, Married At First Sight.
Other locations in the gardens have been used in Netflix's smash hit Bridgerton, Black Mirror and Vanity Fair.
“Explore the romantic landscape before sitting down to a delicious spread of sandwiches, scones, cake and a glass of Painshill's very own sparkling wine,” said a spokesman.
“Please note that Painshill is an outdoor venue and the Grotto, although covered, can be cold in February. Every effort will be made to ensure your comfort however please help by dressing appropriately for the weather conditions on the day.”
Tickets are £65. Due to limited space in the Grotto, there are only 16 tickets per sitting so you will need to book in advance. Head to painshill.co.uk to find out more.