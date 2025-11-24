FareShare Sussex & Surrey has issued an urgent plea for donations as the charity warns it is heading into its “toughest winter yet”, with demand for food support soaring to unprecedented levels across both counties.
The organisation has launched a £50,000 Big Give fundraiser, running from Tuesday, December 2 to Tuesday, December 9, with all donations made during the week-long campaign set to be doubled. If successful, the appeal will fund 200,000 meals for families and individuals struggling to afford food this winter.
The appeal comes as food provision charities face overwhelming strain, with 83 per cent reporting increased demand for their services. FareShare Sussex & Surrey says its partner organisations are already under unsustainable pressure — and this year’s challenges are being intensified by a highly unusual problem: early harvests.
The impact of this year’s rapid growing season means less winter produce is available, reducing supplies in the surplus food system on which FareShare relies. Combined with persistently high food and energy prices, the charity fears thousands more local people risk being pushed into crisis.
Hunger Doesn’t Stop for Christmas is the theme for this year’s campaign.
Dan Slatter, CEO of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “This winter may be the toughest yet for many people in our communities as food and energy costs remain incredibly high, and we are seeing an urgent demand for our services.
“Your support could help a parent feed their children without going hungry themselves, or enable an elderly neighbour to turn on their heating while still having food on their plate.”
“We are already seeing an increase in demand for our help,” said Claire Fuller, manager at Burgess Hill and District Pantry in West Sussex. “As winter draws nearer, bringing colder weather, many struggle to be able to feed themselves and their families. We always have a waiting list and it is a constant battle to offer support to everyone in need.
“FareShare Sussex & Surrey’s deliveries allow us to offer our service users valuable, fresh fruit and vegetables and a variety of chilled and frozen foods, helping us distribute healthy, nutritious food to those who need it most.”
Shopwise in Woking, run by Foodwise (TLC) Limited, reports a similar trend. Its chair of trustees, Martin Vodden, said: “FareShare Sussex & Surrey's support is what keeps our shelves well-stocked – without our weekly deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables and staples, we simply would not be able to operate.
“More people are walking through our doors from across the working spectrum, as families struggle to make ends meet. One of the hardest choices we hear is some families choosing between heating and eating. No child or family should be going hungry or making such heartbreaking choices.”
To donate to the Big Give between December 2 and 9, visit: https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a05WS0000066xzeYAA
