Besides the tulips, there is plenty else to see at the moment at RHS Wisley. We moved to the area around the RHS Hilltop building (“The home of Gardening science”): on one side is the Wildlife Garden, where the ponds are teeming with tadpoles, while on the other is the World Food Garden where we walked among beds filled with edibles from around the world, from familiar and exotic vegetables to herbs and spices.