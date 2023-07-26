A body believed to be that of a missing man from Woking was found close to Goldsworth Park lake on Monday night.
“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death, although it is not believed to be suspicious or that there is any third-party involvement at this time.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and assisted with the search.”
Police had made a series a of appeals for help in trying to locate Gary, 36, who had been missing since Friday, July 14, the latest of them expressing the growing concerns of his family and the police for his welfare.
Earlier appeals had described Gary as “vulnerable” and suggested he may be in the Sythwood area of Woking.