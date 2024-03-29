With the Easter holidays upon us, here are ten fantastic activities for you and your family to join in around Surrey and Hampshire.
1 Birdworld – Farnham
March 29 to April 31
This year, Birdworld is hosting a Julia Donaldson-inspired Bower Bird Scavenger Hunt. Follow the tale of Bert, a small bird with a big heart, by Julia Donaldson, as you embark on an exciting adventure around Birdworld. Children will earn stickers, a certificate, and an Easter treat at the end of the hunt. Tickets are free for members and children under three.
2 Watercress Line – Alresford
March 29 to April 14
Visit the heritage railway this holiday for Easter fun. Enjoy their brand new Easter event, Easter Bunny Train, from March 29 to April 1. Meet the Easter Bunny and take part in Easter-themed activities.
From April 2 to 7, you and your family can explore the trails around the railway, find hidden eggs and enjoy included travels along the Watercress Line.
Don’t miss out on Dinosaur Week, April 8 to 14, where children can explore to find hidden dinosaur eggs, and paint their own to take home. Activities are between 10.30am to 4.30pm. Children under five go free.
3 Bocketts Farm Park – Leatherhead
March 29 to April 14
Celebrate the beginning of spring by visiting Bocketts Farm Park and meeting the hundreds of newborn lambs they’re welcoming into their family. Children can also complete an Easter trail around the farm to win a chocolate treat. Other events include meeting the Easter Bunny, watching live shows in the Easter Garden and Tractor and Trailer or Pony rides. Children under two go free.
4 Marwell Zoo – Winchester
March 29 to April 1
Join the animals at Marwell Zoo to celebrate Easter this year. Crack the case surrounding a mischievous egg thief, meet the Easter Bunny, and explore the gardens of Marwell Hall. From 10.30am to 3.30pm, you and your family will be kept entertained by the wide variety of events. Keep a look out for golden eggs scattered around the zoo, and scan QR codes on them for a chance to win exciting prizes. Enjoy a group discount of five people for £85.
5 Museum of Farnham – Farnham
March 30
Celebrate spring by joining in with Easter-themed activities at the museum. Get stuck in with Easter crafts, including spinning, weaving and handling, and take part in a wonderful scavenger hunt. Treat yourself to a hot drink or slice of cake during your visit to the Secret Garden Cafe and visit lambs, along with other furry friends. Recommended age range from three to 11 years, 11am to 3pm. Children’s tickets are £5.
6 Alton Public Gardens – Alton
March 29 to April 12
Hop along to the Alton Public Gardens, and solve the brain-teasing easter puzzle. Design your own Easter egg and enjoy a fun day out with all of your family. This event is free.
7 RHS Garden Wisley – Woking
March 29 to April 14
Follow the trail and join in for a giant Easter egg hunt. Help find the Easter Bunny off playing hide and seek, explore and search for giant decorated eggs, and earn a chocolate treat. Learn about spring and what your family can do back at home to help the wildlife in your garden. The event is between 10am and 6pm daily, and 9am and 6pm weekends.
8 Camberley Town Event – Camberley
March 25 to April 14
Hunt for eight spring bunnies hiding in the local businesses of Camberley. Children can explore the town, having fun whilst learning, and winners will receive prizes. This event is free.
9 The Vyne – Basingstoke
March 23 to April 14
Make your way along the trail around the Vyne and take part in nature-inspired activities for the whole family. Explore the beautiful gardens of the Vyne, and win a chocolate egg. Enjoy fun challenges including wheelbarrow racing, target practice, and an Easter egg puzzle during your hunt. Opening hours are between 10am and 4pm. Prices are £3 per trail, with included sheet, bunny ears, and chocolate egg.
10 Jane Austen’s House – Chawton
March 30
Partake in a special Easter-themed virtual tour of the esteemed writer Jane Austen’s house. Learn about her house from the comfort of your own home, and follow an expert tour guide on Zoom. Explore some of her springtime extracts, and see watch her home be brought to life. The tour takes place between 7pm and 8pm.
