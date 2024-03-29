Join the animals at Marwell Zoo to celebrate Easter this year. Crack the case surrounding a mischievous egg thief, meet the Easter Bunny, and explore the gardens of Marwell Hall. From 10.30am to 3.30pm, you and your family will be kept entertained by the wide variety of events. Keep a look out for golden eggs scattered around the zoo, and scan QR codes on them for a chance to win exciting prizes. Enjoy a group discount of five people for £85.