A WOKING pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards.
The Herbert Wells in Chertsey Road has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘‘away from home’’ toilet provision across the UK. Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets.
All the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Gary Hollis. The Herbert Wells manager, said: “We are delighted with the award.
“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Herbert Wells are both clean and well maintained.”