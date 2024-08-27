Work will begin on a new footbridge across the railway line joining Woking Golf Club in Hook Heath with The Lye in St John’s in December, Network Rail has said.
The new bridge, which will be open in January, will be particularly welcome to residents according to the councillor who has been fighting for its early replacement.
Cllr Ayesha Azad, who represents the Woking South West area containing the bridge, has been in regular contact with Network Rail since it was closed and demolished.
She was determined that work on the bridge should start this year and that it would remain an “open-design” bridge so families and children could watch the trains going past.
“It was great to finally get the news we’ve been waiting for,” said Ayesha.
“I had a call with Network Rail earlier this week and then the letter came through saying it would all start happening in December.
“That’s going to be a relief for many people who used the footbridge for school access and as a shortcut for cycling rather than being forced along busy roads to cross.
“I’m also really pleased that a community event will be held in October for residents to see the new design and have any questions answered by the team.
“I’m looking forward to using the bridge once again – thanks to Network Rail, who have been pretty good at communicating when there has been something to report and of course I’ll keep people in the area updated as well.”