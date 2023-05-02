HORSELL Scouts and Guides celebrated another successful Grand May Fayre held at the Wheatsheaf Common on bank holiday Monday.
The community event, which has been going strong for 43 years, drew numbers on a par with previous years despite the intermittent showers, which failed to dampen spirits.
“One lady told me she has been coming every year for 37 years,” said Kathy Gilbert, one of the fayre’s organisers. “Is that a record, I wonder?”
The fayre was opened by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, assisted by Woking MP Jonathan Lord and a series of Scouting and Girlguiding county and local representatives, plus leaders of Horsell Guides and Scouts.
A coronation theme inspired stalls out to impress with bunting, crowns, a photo opportunity with King Charles and amazing hairstyles provided by the Summerscales dancers.
Whether it was taking a royal afternoon tea with cake or burgers and beer, everyone was well fed and watered as they enjoyed the Scout and Guide competitions, Summerscales dancers and Dangerous Steve living up to his billing.
He was the star attraction in the main arena and thrilled the crowds with his daredevil bike skills and juggling with fire and chainsaws. As the stunts became more dangerous, so the applause grew louder.
A word of caution though: if you’re thinking about riding your bike whilst in a hand stand, please don’t!
All the Scout and Guide competitions were fiercely contested. The Tony Bowman Gold Cup was awarded to the Adventurers Beavers; the challenge to Dress a King was a hard-fought draw between 1st and 3rd Horsell Brownies; Baden Powell Cubs won the Cubs’ Tug of War to land the John Marsden Trophy; and the It’s a Knockout competition was a battle to the end with the May Fayre Trophy won by the Somers Scout unit.
The Adventurer Beavers colony took the Best Dressed Stall award with a mural of King Charles. Each Beaver had done a part of it on A4 paper, which were joined together to create the whole picture. A great team effort!
“Well done to all the groups who took part throughout,” Kathy said. “Everyone could see how much fun you all had.
“Sincere thanks to our generous sponsors, without whom the event would not happen: Seymours estate agents, Trident Honda and Halstead School.
“And alongside the main sponsors many others helped, for example, Prince and Sons for providing the burgers, Liberty Executive Cars sponsoring the Scout and Guide It’s a Knockout competition, and Thurstons running the beer tent.
“It really was the best of Horsell coming together for the good of the village.
“And ‘thank you’ to the organising committee, leaders, Horsell Scouts and Guides themselves and their parents who put in so much time and energy to plan the event, get tents put up, man the stalls and clear down at the end. Amazing teamwork, everyone.”
For more pictures of the event, see the May 4 edition of the News & Mail, in shops now.