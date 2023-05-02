All the Scout and Guide competitions were fiercely contested. The Tony Bowman Gold Cup was awarded to the Adventurers Beavers; the challenge to Dress a King was a hard-fought draw between 1st and 3rd Horsell Brownies; Baden Powell Cubs won the Cubs’ Tug of War to land the John Marsden Trophy; and the It’s a Knockout competition was a battle to the end with the May Fayre Trophy won by the Somers Scout unit.