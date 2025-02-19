Rick Buckler, former drummer in The Jam, has passed away at the age of 69 in Woking, his family confirmed.
The Jam which formed in Woking in 1972, became a hit sensation during the punk and new wave era of the 70s and had several hit singles, Going Underground, Start! Town Called Malice, and Beat Surrender.
Former bandmates Bruce Foxton and Paul Weller paid tribute to Buckler on social media.
“I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!
“We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends - P.W x.”
Foxton said: “I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time.”
Buckler’s family described him as a “loving husband, father and grandfather” who was “devoted to many” and will be “greatly missed”.
Adding that Buckler: “Passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking after a short illness with family by his side.”
In early, February, Buckler had to cancel a spoken word tour due to “ongoing health issues”.
An official statement on Facebook on February 1, read: “Rick and his team want all the fans of Rick and The Jam to know that due to ongoing health issues Rick has been advised to take a break from touring his spoken word events booked for the first quarter of 2025.
"Rick has been really touched by the number of fans who have booked to see the shows, but presently he has been advised to rest, repair and build his physical strength in order to deal with touring up and down the UK.
“Rick was really excited to bring his updated 'in conversation' show to life in so many new venues and to both loyal fans and new audiences. Once again thank you for you continued love, support and understanding. We will keep you up to date as time goes along. Rick looks forward to seeing you all down the road.”