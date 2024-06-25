Tesco colleagues across Surrey helped raise awareness and thousands of pounds for the mental health charity Mind.
They joined up with others from across the South of England to walk 12 miles of the Jurassic Coast, from Lulworth Cove to The Ship Inn, Weymouth.
The initial target of £25,000 was smashed as colleagues, customers, family and friends donated more than twice that amount to the cause – making a grand total of more than £63,000.
Tesco area manager Ian Thirlwell said: “We all know the importance of providing mental health support and nobody should go without the support that they need. This is an issue that is close to my heart and why we were so keen to support the charity Mind.
“At Tesco we work hard to ensure colleagues have the support in physical and mental health that they need. We’re thrilled that this has been such a smashing success!”