Surrey is the fourth best place in the country for a working holiday, with Hampshire taking the top spot.
New analysis ranked each county on its suitability for a UK ‘workcation’ based on several factors. Including the average temperature, tourism, transport links, and broadband speeds.
Surrey ranked fourth due to its fast average broadband speeds to support remote working, higher than average sunshine hours, and convenient travel links.
Origin’s chief operating officer Victoria Brocklesby said: “Our research shows that, while beautiful locations like Cornwall and Devon have long been popular choices, they might not be the most practical option.
“Counties like Surrey, Hampshire, and Kent, offer a compelling combination of sunshine, easy access, ultrafast broadband, and strong tourist appeal.”
Hampshire took the top spot due to its convenient location and mild climate. It receives the most hours of sunshine, the highest average temperatures in the UK and has good public transport links.