THE organisation that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Surrey has lost all of its events equipment in the fire at Access Self Storage in Byfleet.
Pride in Surrey says it is bracing itself for a total loss of the gazebos, deckchairs and sound and lighting equipment it has stored in the warehouse over the past five years.
But Pride’s founder and director, Stephen Ireland said the biggest blow was losing the banners and posters that have been collected from celebrations since 2018.
“There is huge sentimental attachment to items that are part of our history, things that participants have made for taking part in our marches for instance,” he said.
“Much of the equipment, items such as two-way radios, also has sentimental value. We have bought things with money made through fundraising and sponsorship, and each item is regarded as a milestone, a win for us when we made enough money to buy it.”
Fire crews have been battling the blaze in the warehouse in Oyster Lane since 8.50pm on Thursday night. Ten fire engines and one aerial ladder platform were in attendance last night, with the scene now attended by nine fire engines and three aerial ladder platforms.
The structure is so damaged, fire crews are limited to tackling the blaze from outside the building, suggesting much if not all of what was stored there could be lost.
Stephen said Pride in Surrey had started with a small unit at Access and had moved to hiring bigger spaces as its activities grew in size.
“It’s a benefit to own events equipment, as it brings down our costs from not having to hire it,” said Stephen.
The items stored at Access are insured and most can be replaced. However, the banners and posters made by event participants are part of the organisation’s history and are irreplacable.
“We have been working with Surrey History Centre to create a record of what Pride in Surrey has achieved and the banners and posters have been a part of our history,” added Stephen.
The Pride 2023 celebration is at Reigate on Saturday 9 September, and will feature trade stalls, entertainment and a parade.
Stephen said Pride in Surrey would be appealing for donations to ensure the event can go ahead.
“Due to the increasing challenges to human rights around the world, it’s really important that this year’s Pride goes ahead,” he added.
Anyone who is able to help ensure Pride 2023 takes place can call 01483 663700 or email [email protected]