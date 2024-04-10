Surrey Fire and Rescue Service will no longer respond to automatic fire alarm call-outs to residential and domestic properties.
Most automatic fire alarm call-outs are false alarms, says the fire service, with 98 per cent of call-outs that Surrey Fire and Rescue Service attended from October 2022 to March 2023 being properties without fire.
Fire engines and staff were mobilised 976 times to false alarms, with more than five firefighters being sent out on average.
Group Commander Rob Jenks said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe, and if there’s a fire, or signs of a fire, we will always respond immediately.
“After successfully making the switch for business AFA call-outs in 2022, this new change is another positive step for our communities.
“We spend many hours and resources on responding to false alarms, and now, our crews and pumps will be more readily available when there’s a confirmed emergency.”