Surrey Wildlife Trust's director of reserves management, James Herd, said: "There's little doubt that as our climate warms, wildfires are an increasing risk to people and wildlife – with recent fires on Chobham Common and Pirbright Ranges alone having done huge damage to important habitats for vulnerable species like Dartford Warblers, Nightjars and Sand Lizards. "Like the fire and rescue service, Surrey Wildlife Trust is on the front line in protecting our landscapes and we depend on the good conduct of local residents and visitors to our county.