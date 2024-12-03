Families in Surrey could see a shake up of the school holidays as proposals to make changes to the summer break and autumn half term are explored.
The move could mean children see their autumn half term doubled but could face a shorter summer holiday to make up for it.
Parents are guardians are being urged to have their say on Surrey County Council’s survey to switch to a two-week October half term.
The summer holidays could be reduced by up to a week, as the overall numbers of days holiday for pupils won’t change.
About one in 10 state-funded schools have already made the switch, including some in Surrey.
It has led some families facing added challenges when term times at different schools are not aligned.
If the switch to a two-week autumn half term goes ahead, the added five days would be clawed back from the summer holidays, although the council said it would look to minimise this reduction “where there are opportunities to recover days through the natural positioning of bank holidays during the Christmas and Easter breaks”.
A letter sent to parents read: “We are seeking to understand the views of all stakeholders in determining our future approach to term dates and if there is any appetite for change.
This will enable the council, schools and multi-academy trusts to work in partnership to set term dates with an aim for more consistency for schools, school staff, and families.
“We acknowledge that there may be strong views on either side of this question, but we feel it is right and responsible to seek those opinions at a time when we are seeing movement towards a longer October half term by some schools.
“The combined responses from education settings, families and partners will help inform our approach to term dates for the 2026/27 academic year onwards.
“If it is determined that there is significant appetite for change, the council will adopt a two-week autumn half term break from the 2026/2027 academic year at the earliest.”
The survey runs until the end of the year, and closes at 5pm on Tuesday, December 31 2024.
The school year would still be 195 days, including the five inset training days for staff. The survey can be completed on the county council’s website.