Surplus to Supper has been named Charity Partner of the Year by Woking Theatres & Cinema. The food redistribution charity, which tackles food waste and insecurity across Surrey, was chosen by staff vote and will benefit from fundraising, awareness campaigns, and visibility at venues including the New Victoria Theatre and Nova Cinema.
The partnership follows Surplus to Supper’s involvement in last year’s Royal Visit, where Prince Edward saw their work first-hand. It succeeds a successful year-long collaboration with Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, which raised over £41,000 through bucket collections. Theatre operations head Rachel Moore said the team was “inspired” by Surplus to Supper’s mission, and looks forward to a “powerful impact” over the next 12 months.