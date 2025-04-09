The partnership follows Surplus to Supper’s involvement in last year’s Royal Visit, where Prince Edward saw their work first-hand. It succeeds a successful year-long collaboration with Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, which raised over £41,000 through bucket collections. Theatre operations head Rachel Moore said the team was “inspired” by Surplus to Supper’s mission, and looks forward to a “powerful impact” over the next 12 months.