The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for a thunderstorm in Hampshire and Surrey between 8pm tonight and 8am tomorrow.
Heavy rain is expected with the Met Office predicting 15mm to 25mm could fall in just two hours and in some places as much as 50 mm of rainfall. There is a strong chance of a thunderstorm that could lead to travel disruption and some flooding.
The Met Office is advising caution as spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.
Transport services could be delayed or cancelled where flooding and lightning occur with trains and buses at risk. Check service timetables to avoid delays and plan ahead.
There is a slight chance that power cuts and services could be lost and there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and damaged by floodwater, lightning, hail or strong winds.
The Met Office advises to be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly and that you stay up to date with the forecast in your area.