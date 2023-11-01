The Met Office has issued an 'amber' weather warning for very strong winds linked to Storm Ciarán.
Forecasters warn gusts of up to 85mph may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage across the south of England.
The amber warning area includes Hampshire – but a yellow weather warning for wind and rain is also in place for Surrey and Hampshire.
A Met Office spokesman said: "On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.
"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán with parts of Sussex and Kent most likely to see gusts of this magnitude.
"Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially along the English Channel coastline."
What to expect, according to the Met Office
- Flying debris could result in a danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes is possible, with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts could occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Find the latest information here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings