The Lightbox Gallery will present a special exhibition this summer, featuring major works by a Pop Art icon.
Art by Andy Warhol will be on display from July 19 & 26, to November 2, marking the first time that many of these works have been shown in Surrey.
The solo exhibition showcases around 100 works by the renowned American artist, spanning two floors with some of his most significant artworks. The exhibition is drawn from ARTIST ROOMS, a national touring collection jointly owned by Tate and National Galleries of Scotland.
Sarah Brown, Lightbox Gallery director said: “We have a proud tradition of bringing world-class art to Surrey, from our 2011 British Pop Art exhibition to Warhol and the World of Pop Art in 2015.
“A decade after our last Warhol show, we are thrilled to welcome his work back to the gallery, reaffirming his enduring influence on contemporary culture.
“This exhibition offers a fresh opportunity to engage with one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century.”
The showing offers a comprehensive exploration of Warhol's artistic evolution and remarkable achievements in the context of post-war America through paintings, screenprints, drawings and photographs.
On display will be Warhol’s iconic 1967 screenprint portraits of Marilyn Monroe, alongside striking posters of Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles and more. Beyond his role as an observer of celebrity culture, Warhol also recognised the significance of fellow artists and photographers in the art world, as seen in his portrait paintings of Gilbert & George (1975), Joseph Beuys (1980), and Robert Mapplethorpe (1983).
The first-floor gallery will display the vibrant impact of Warhol's super-sized works, while the second-floor gallery provides an intimate look at rarely displayed drawings and photographs, offering a deeper insight into his artistic process.
In addition, the exhibition highlights works that incorporate symbols of Warhol’s fixation on death, including guns, skulls, and war themes.